Multiple crashes in Franklin County due to poor road conditions

In Franklin County, one of the first calls of the day was for a driver who lost control of her car on a corner and struck a loaded log truck head-on.

It happened on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital, the truck driver was not injured

A few minutes later, and about two miles down the road, another driver was hurt when he lost control and slid into trees.

Authorities say responders were slipping and falling on the slick roadway, which caused that stretch of Route 2 to be shut down for about 2 hours until it could be sanded.

The driver of a pickup truck was hurt in a third crash that happened on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

Three children with her when the truck skidded into woods were not injured.

The ambulance called to help that woman was trying to get through traffic at the intersection of the Farmington Falls Road and Philbrick street in Farmington when it crashed.

The driver lost control and hit a utility pole which snapped in half and crashed on top of the ambulance.

The ambulance crew was trapped inside until CMP arrived.

