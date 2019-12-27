Multiple agencies around region warn about road conditions

Friday morning brought rain to the area, and low temperatures created slippery roads.

Police and fire officials encourage drivers to be extra cautious.

Some roads could be closed due to impassable conditions or due to crashes.

The National Weather Service in Caribou posted to twitter around 10am saying: "An area of freezing rain is moving over the Bangor and Penobscot region currently, moving east. This batch of precipitation has a history of causing slow-downs and accidents to the south. Be wary of changing road surface conditions through this afternoon."

Airport officials say Bangor International Airport remains open, but at 10:20am, the runway was closed to allow crews to conduct deicing and sanding operations.