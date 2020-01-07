Multi-vehicle crash shuts down interstate in Carmel area

A portion of the interstate is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 northbound near mile marker 174 in the Carmel area.

Police are saying 50-60 vehicles may be involved,

Both northbound lanes are closed. This closure is expected to last much of the day. Northbound traffic should now use Exit 157 in Newport to avoid delays.

Seek alternate routes.

Traffic is backed up for miles.

Maine Forest Rangers sent a helicopter to the scene to assist Maine State Police.

Badly damaged vehicles can be seen, and injured people are being removed from those vehicles.