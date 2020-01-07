Multi-vehicle crash on 95 puts more than a dozen in hospital

Several people remain in the hospital after a massive pile up Tuesday morning on the interstate in Carmel.

Authorities say 13 people were hospitalized in the crash on the northbound side that involved about 30 vehicles.

One man had to be flown from the scene and that portion of I-95 was shut down for several hours.

"I got stopped and I was all set, but all of a sudden I looked in my rearview mirror, I see this guy coming at a high rate of speed," said Hartland resident Sid Bizeau, who was in the crash. "I put my foot on the brake and positioned myself because I knew I was going to get slammed."

Pittsfield native Joe Hohn was also involved.

"When I first got hit, it was right rear quarter panel and it seemed OK,"said Hohn. "You can always get that fixed. And then it was a big jolt. When the truck pushed everyone in, it was a really hard hit."

"30 vehicles were towed, 10 people were transported to the hospital several with significant non-life-threatening injuries," said Maine State Police Lt. Rod Charette. "We are still in the beginning phases of this investigation, currently it appears that the rising sun was a significant factor in causing the crash."

"It was just a chain reaction," said Maine State Police Sgt. Barry Meserve. "Once the first accident happened, between not being able to stop with the roads being slippery and not being able to see, basically just caused a multiple car crash."

One person had to be cut free from their vehicle and taken from the scene by helicopter.

Following the pile up, officials were then tasked with clearing the scene and removing the damaged vehicles from the interstate.

"It's tough because you have a lot of moving parts, so basically trying to get as many wreckers as we can," said Meserve. "Get EMS as quick to the hospital as they can and then obviously trying to keep everybody safe and getting traffic rerouted around the interstate."

"Ambulances, the fire department, they just walked down the line to make sure everybody was OK," said Bizeau.

"It was just surreal when there is something that traumatic," said Hohn. "You just wish it wasn't happening."

"So when you have an all hands on deck incident like this everybody comes in to help," said Charette. "Absolutely everybody comes to help. We had forestry diverting traffic for us. Everybody congeals as a team it's no questions asked what do you need how can we help it just happens without asking."