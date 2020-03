Calling all young wizards and warlocks...

Governor's Restaurants are hosting a Harry Potter Book Night Thursday.

The event will run from 4 to 8 in Old Town, Bangor, Waterville, and Ellsworth.

New and gently used books will be collected to benefit Literacy Volunteers of Bangor.

They'll also accept monetary donations.

The book night includes themed food and drink, readings and much more.

So don your best robe and pointed hat and head out for a night of Hogwarts hullabaloo.