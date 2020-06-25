Much of Maine facing moderate drought due to lack of rain

Much of Maine is now in a moderate drought due to a lack of rainfall this year.

Areas that are not seeing drought conditions are considered abnormally dry.

Even with a wet spring, precipitation is well below average for the year.

Portland has only had about 0.33 inch of rain for the month of June, which is 2.76 inches below average. Precipitation is 4.10 inches below average for the year.

In Augusta, rainfall is 4.26 inches below average, and Gray is nearly 5 inches below average for the year.

While thunderstorms bring heavy rain, larger, longer duration rain events are needed to end drought conditions in the state.