Mt Blue Girls get big road win at Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI)- GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES:
Calais 106, Sumner 32
Caribou 62, Foxcroft Academy 50
Central Aroostook 56, Easton 23
Forest Hills 51, North Haven 33
George Stevens 51, Mattanawcook Academy 31
Hodgdon 62, Madawaska 18
Katahdin 64, Wisdom 36
Lawrence 48, Messalonskee 44
Lincoln Academy 56, MCI 41
Maranacook 42, Belfast 36DETAILS
Massabesic 53, Thornton Academy 52
Mt. Blue 52, Brewer 35
Old Town 62, Washington Academy 37
Piscataquis 48, Lee Academy 24
Presque Isle 52, John Bapst 42
Schenck 51, Machias 29
Southern Aroostook 67, Washburn 13
Temple Academy 31, Vinalhaven 29
Waterville 60, Oceanside 27
Woodland 57, Fort Kent 33