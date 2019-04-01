Mr. Drew and His Animals Too visit local preschool

A rather exotic experience for kids at Highland Preschool in Hampden.

They were visited by Mr. Drew and His Animals Too.

Mr. Drew owns an educational center in Lewiston where he keeps more than 150 animals.

He visits schools throughout Maine, bringing exotic creatures with him... he also takes in exotics that others can't care for.

Mr. Drew tells us his biggest goal is educating the grown-ups of tomorrow.

"Respect is the biggest thing. The more we learn about something the more we are going to respect it, it is that simple. If we are respecting the animal we are respecting the environment. If we are respecting the environment then we are respecting ourselves in the long run. We are approaching 10 billion people on this planet and we are taking land away from these guys at a faster clip for our own needs, a lot of species are experiencing extinction. If we can teach conservation at a young age, these guys will make the changes down the road for the betterment of the planet."

His creatures include snakes, lizards, large spiders, and turtles.