Moxie Festival gets fans fizzling in excitement

A uniquely Maine festival as unique as the beverage it's named after is underway in Lisbon.

The Moxie Festival brings together people who love Maine's official state soft drink.

And this year fans of the fizzy drink could run in the 5-k and of course, the moxie chugging contest.

Organizers say it's great to see so many people come into town for the festivities.

"This is the epicenter of the Moxie universe, says Julie-Ann Baumer, the coordinator. “It's also a very cozy and friendly place. so we want people to come here and share that with us. so we want people to come to this town and feel like they love it too."

The festival continues Sunday morning at 8 am, with the annual car show.

