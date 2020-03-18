Movie theaters closing temporarily amid coronavirus concerns

Many movie theaters in Maine now closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bangor Mall Cinemas is closing for two weeks.

According to their Facebook page, Westside Cineams in Bangor is still open. The owners state extra time and efforts are being made to clean and disinfect between shows.

Bangor Funplex next door also open and disinfecting all areas daily as well as in the evening.

The Alamo in Bucksport, the Strand in Skowhegan and Railroad Square Cinema in Waterville all closed until further notice.

Regal Cinemas and Flagship Cinemas also closed temporarily.

