Move-in day at Husson for first year students

It was a busy day for families and students as they took part in move-in day at Husson University.

First-year students were able to move into dorms, meet the people on their floors, and settle in before classes start.

Over 1,500 students and their families were able to enjoy a brunch between the move.

New students also participated in their first class, designed to assist them in transitioning to life at Husson.

"I think the attitude is fantastic, having gone through the resident's halls, seeing the family moving in, with all the volunteers from the Husson community to assist them in that process,” says Bob Clark, Pres. of Husson University. “They certainly have a smile on their face and an excitement about beginning school on Tuesday."

"I got asked to play lacrosse here, so that was probably number one, but I've visited before and I've really liked it,” says Griffin Madore, a new student. “I like how I get to stay in state, and, yeah, it's just been appealing to me altogether."

Returning students will be moving in on Monday.

