Move-In day at Thomas College has weekend of fun for new students

With summer coming to an end, many students are starting their new journey to college this weekend.

Thomas College helps new students and their families with Move-in Day.

Alumni Volunteers and staff planned out a weekend full of activities for the orientation.

Going away to college can be a scary thing for new families, but with group activities, sessions for parents, and a trip to Camp Caribou, they hope to bring more fun to the moving in processes.

"So we are welcoming our new students here to campus today,” says Michael Sales, Student Life coordinator. “It's the first day of our New Student Orientation, so behind me, we have students that are just getting registered for orientation doing all kinds of checklist items like getting their parking details and soon they'll be getting their keys to move into the residence hall. So we're really just welcoming our students to campus so that they have a good experience for the year."

"I would definitely recommend getting really involved, so get a lot of events, even if it's not something you typically would join in on because it's a really good and easy way to know everyone on campus and meet new people and meet new friends," says Jasmine Turner, an alumni volunteer.

It’s a great way to start off the school year, and activities will continue throughout the weekend.

