Mountain View Correctional Facility providing food for themselves and community

They're saving money and growing their own food at Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

“The goals really are with the offenders here at Maine State Corrections all over our facilities doing what we can do to feed ourselves.”

Farms to Institution is an initiative to reduce wasted food and increase access to fresh, local foods in correctional facilities across the state.

“It's a broad-based agricultural sort of effort where we are doing a lot of composting, a lot of local purchasing, and a lot of growing our own vegetables, and it's a win for everyone.”

Friday, folks were able to take a tour of Mountain View and see the many acres of gardens and apple trees that are taken care of by the inmates.

“They learn the responsibility of taking care of something. It's a living tree and a living product that they are responsible for. They realize if they don't care for it, it isn't going to grow, and those things are important .”

The inmates are able to learn skills they can take with them when they are released.

"They learn a lot of things they can actually pass on to their families. A lot of them may not work in an orchard or on a farm, but they will have these types of skills."

The facility also donates the food to many different food cupboards around the state.

“They donated fifteen thousand pounds of food to the public last year, and this year, they're hoping to donate thirty thousand pounds. “

Composting has saved a lot of money as well.

“The system saved about $100,000 last year through composting and returning that compost, that organic matter, back into the soil and reduce the transfer of cost.”

Inmates are also in charge of preparing all the meals for themselves using food grown at the facility and items locally bought.

“If we can purchase a large percentage of the food locally, we can help the local farmers and recycle those tax dollars back into the community.”

