Mount View student wins national honor

The National WWII Museum in New Orleans is honoring a Mount View High School senior.

Derrick Spaulding has been selected to receive a 2020 Billy Michal Student Leadership Award.

It's given to one student in each state who demonstrates a devotion to their community through volunteer work or activism.

Derrick’s social studies teacher Kevin Marriner nominated him.

“I saw a piece about students in service to their community and so I clicked on it, read through it, and thought this reminds me so much of Derrick.”

“I'm a member of the Freedom volunteer fire department." says Derrick. "On top of that when the unfortunate passing of Corporal Cole occurred I sponsored a fundraiser here to go to the officer down memorial page. One day I hope to pursue a career in the Maine State Police.”

Derrick will be flown to New Orleans in June to accept the award.