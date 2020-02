A Mount Vernon man is under arrest after taking police on a foot chase through the woods.

30-year old Caleb Hupper was wanted on two warrants.

When police tried to arrest him Wednesday afternoon he took off into the woods.

Shortly after the chase began, authorities say Hupper stole a snowmobile.

Around 5pm Wednesday night he was located in Readfield on a snowmobile trail.

Seven miles from where the initial chase started.

He's now in the Kennebec County Jail.