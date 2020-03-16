Mount Desert Island camp gives kids at an home camp experience

The staff at a Mount Desert Island camp knows it's a difficult time right now for many.

So, they're taking to Facebook live to boost spirits and give your kids a camp experience from your own home.

Camp Director, Matt Cornish is leading the 'Morning Circle.'

He wants kids to get excited to start the day.

They can expect to sing camp songs and even learn some camp tips and tricks.

He says this Facebook live is a way to spread some positivity.

Camp Director of Camp Beech Cliff, Matt Cornish, said, "If you're practicing kindness, if you are being accepting of each other while we are in these crazy weird times, then we are going to be able to be the best versions of ourselves we could possibly be ."

The 'Morning Circle' will be back on Camp Beech Cliff's Facebook Page Tuesday morning at 9:30.