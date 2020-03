The Mount Desert Island Regional School System will temporarily close for at least the next two weeks.

The Superintendent of Schools confirmed that to TV5 Friday night.

Schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16.

We're told this decision was made due to coronavirus concerns.

For more information can be found here- http://www.mdirss.org/home?fbclid=IwAR3ur73bzjHSZvFBUCu6QeZ623F5BSJBSrQ72GplMblvKa1NhJ2ewnPHKUg