MDI Hospital officials report first confirmed positive case of coronavirus

Mount Desert Island Hospital says they have their first confirmed positive case of COVID-19

We're told that the test has been confirmed by the Maine CDC.

Hospital officials say that person was tested in their vehicle on the hospital's main campus and never entered the building.

Right now, it's not clear what county the person lives in.

As of today, MDI Hospital says they have collected samples for 75 tests.

27 were negative and 45 are still pending.

Two others were compromised and not tested.

Here's part of a statement released by the hospital Friday evening -

“We know this is the first of many in our community who will receive a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and our immediate concern will be for the care and treatment of these individuals,” said MDI Hospital President/CEO Arthur J. Blank. “Our team is prepared to care for COVID-19 patients in a manner consistent with CDC guidelines in order to minimize risk to our patients, our dedicated staff and our community. We will continue to keep our community informed as the situation develops.”

