Mount Chase man taken to hospital after crash

One man was taken to a hospital after a crash in Mount Chase.

State Police say they were called to the crash on Route 11 Friday morning.

We're told 83-year-old Cecil Gallagher Sr. was plowing his driveway when he backed into the road.

That's when police say Gallagher Sr. hit a truck driven by a 20-year-old from Springfield.

Officials say Gallagher Sr. was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say poor road conditions and a blind corner were factors in the crash.