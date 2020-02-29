Mount Chase man taken to hospital after crash

MOUNT CHASE, Maine (WABI) - One man was taken to a hospital after a crash in Mount Chase.
State Police say they were called to the crash on Route 11 Friday morning.
We're told 83-year-old Cecil Gallagher Sr. was plowing his driveway when he backed into the road.
That's when police say Gallagher Sr. hit a truck driven by a 20-year-old from Springfield.
Officials say Gallagher Sr. was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say poor road conditions and a blind corner were factors in the crash.