Star atop Mt. Battie shines bright to recognize high school seniors

Usually, Camden Hills Regional High School puts up a big sign in the lobby when there are 30 days left until seniors graduate. However, because of coronavirus, putting up that sign for all to see wasn't possible this year.

So, they switched gears and turned to different heights instead. There's a shining tribute atop Mount Battie to honor those soon to be high school grads.

The star was lit Wednesday night. Its been up for a couple of months now shining bright for all to see with white lights.

However, they've now been changed to include red to honor the school's colors.

This is all to celebrate the seniors, but also recognize they’re about 30 days away from graduating.

"Even though we are not really closing this chapter together, I think in a way just what the school is doing is trying to make it seem like we are ending together even though we physically can't be," High school senior, Sophia Campbell, said.

Dr. Shawn Carlson, Principal, Camden Hills Regional High School added, "I just want to tell everyone how proud we are of these grads and actually all our students and staff and how much we all miss them. We hope these last 30 days is as joyful as they can make it."

Casey Leonard, a Volunteer, said, "If we can put a smile on somebody's face, then we are doing our job. That's what it really boils down to. It gives everyone something to look forward too."

"I think it's really cool to see the way the community has come together for stuff like this, like the star lighting or the way they've made a graduation for us. It just tells a lot about our community," High School senior, Robin Walker- Spencer, said.

We're told the star will come down on Friday.