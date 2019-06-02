Motorcyclists gather in Ellsworth for cancer

Motorcyclists from around the midcoast area gathered in Ellsworth today for the annual ride that remembers the life of Marvin Tarbox.

Tarbox passed away unexpectedly in 2011.

This was the 8th year for the ride which was organized by Masons from Low (Twelve) riders.

Proceeds from the ride will go to a deserving student in the electrical program at Northern Maine Community College.

Organizers say it's been great to watch this event grow year after year.

Life Scout, Robert Springer joined the group once again this year.

He led them in the pledge of allegiance before the ride.

"It feels the same way as last year,” Robert Springer, an Eagle scout says, “I was a little nervous but I felt great. My father is a Mason as well so it gives a good feel as to what it should be like every year when you ride."

"To see all the guys around here and ladies,” says Dan Murphy, low XII riders widow sons of Maine. “We're all real close and we're all real tight and this is what it's all about. As Mason's we take a vow of charity and this is what it's really all about to all of us. "

"Just simply amazing the work that people put in and they do it all for the cause and, it just blows me away every year,” saysTom Spencer, another low XII riders widow sons of Maine rider.

This year they also welcomed Donna Weigle who has been recently diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer.

She's gearing up for a cross country ride called Teals on Wheels. Her hope is to raise money and awareness for ovarian cancer.

