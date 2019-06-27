Motorcyclist killed in serious Casco intersection crash

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Casco Fire/Rescue responded to a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck at around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The crash took place at the intersection of Poland Spring Road and Meadow Road.

Robert Hollingshead, 52, of Poland, Maine, was traveling northbound on Route 11 on his motorcycle. A pickup truck driven by Everett Davis, 80, of Gray, Maine, was traveling north on Route 121. Davis stopped at the stop sign, and proceeded into the intersection, causing the collision with Hollingshead.

Hollingshead was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

Davis was taken to Maine Medical Center for minor injuries.

A passenger in the truck, Judy Davis, 80, was not injured.