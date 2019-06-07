Motorcyclist killed in Lewiston crash

One man was killed in a motorcycle accident near the corner of North Temple Street and Orchard Circle on Thursday evening in Lewiston.

Officials were called to the scene of the accident around 6 p.m.

The man reportedly lost control of his bike, crashed through a set of bushes next to a Lewiston home and landed at the side of the house.

A section of North Temple Street was closed after first responders arrived on the scene but has since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.