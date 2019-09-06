Motorcycle ride to benefit Sarah's House

The Charleston Fire Department is hosting a motorcycle ride this weekend to benefit Sarah's House in Holden.

The ride rolls out from the Charleston Community Building at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

This year, bikers will go on a new route, ending at Sarah's House on Route 1A in Holden.

This is the fourth year the department is giving to Sarah's House, which provides a place to stay for those being treated for cancer and their caregivers.

"Each year we try to do more and more. I think last year we brought in close to $1,800. The year before that it was right around $2,000,” said Captain Brian Hanson of the Charleston Fire Department. “We just want to continue to grow and to continue to put more in. We've added shirt sales. We added 50/50. Just try to get a little bit more every year just to try to match what we did last year."

It's $20 to ride.

Lunch will be provided at Sarah's House after the ride.

Registration for the event starts at 8:00 a.m. at the Charleston Community Building.

