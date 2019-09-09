Motorcycle ride benefitting teen parent school program being held this weekend

A fun event in Central Maine this weekend will benefit a good cause.

The Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers is hosting a motorcycle ride on Saturday starting at 10:30a.m. in Waterville's JFK Plaza.

The Low XII Central Maine Chapter of the Widows Sons Masonic Riders Association is helping put on the event.

After the ride to the Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers campus, there will be barbecue, a 50-50 raffle, and plenty of activities.

The proceeds go toward the Sharon Abrams Teen Parent School Program.

"What's so important about this is, as I mentioned, it's the only program of its kind," said Richard Dorian, Executive Director of the Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers. "The service and supports that we provide aren't funded by MaineCare. They're not funded by the Department of Education. There are a lot of things that we do because it's the right thing to do."

You don't have to have a bike to come out and enjoy the festivities.

They'll be collecting donations of diapers and monetary donations for the teen parent school program.

You can also donate to their Christmas program.