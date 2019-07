Police have identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Standish, as a 50-year-old resident of Old Orchard Beach.

Police say the Friday night crash killed Edward Hawkins Jr.

Police responded to the crash at 11:20 p.m. and found Hawkins' motorcycle located in a group of trees on the side of the road.

Hawkins was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police say the crash remains under investigation and the cause has not yet been determined.