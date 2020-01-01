Motorcycle club advocates for clean and sober lifestyle

"I'm not a big resolution guy, but this just seemed to be the right day to do it."

Members of the Bar Harbor chapter of Last Chance Motorcycle Club gathered near Dysarts in Hermon on the first day of the new decade.

"We became a chapter in October, right around the middle of the month. We're five guys strong now. Just looking to grow and help people live the clean and sober lifestyle."

Chapter President Brian Tracy says while he didn't use drugs and was never a heavy drinker, he's glad he decided to go fully sober.

"I just decided to quit drinking. I did about a year and a half ago."

Now the club is trying to raise awareness with its first organized ride, the Frosty Nuts Run.

"It's one that they do down in Massachusetts with some other clubs down there. We decided we'd try to pull one off here."

They hope to encourage more people to join them in the clean and sober lifestyle.

"To be a full member of our club, you have to have a year of sobriety and a year of being clean from drugs, but we'll accept people in as prospects into our club that have less than that."

The ride ended at the Bangor Area Recovery Network in Brewer.

"They're just a good place to partner with to help get us both some more people interested in the clean and sober life."

They plan to do events throughout the year and turn this ride into an annual tradition as they recruit more members.

"Even if you fall off the wagon once, you're in. We're going to help you get back to a year. That's our goal as a club, to get people beyond that year because once you get past that, it gets easier a little bit. It's never going to be easy for people who have been lifelong addicts."