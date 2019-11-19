Mother of slain Hampden woman testifies in day 3 of murder trial

The mother of a Hampden woman who was found dead in her apartment testified Tuesday in the trial of the man accused of killing her.

Sharon McCay, the mother of Renee Clark, testified from Florida via video conference.

56-year-old Philip Clark has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his sister-in-law Renee Clark.

McCay said she spoke with her daughter three times o the phone on July 11th, 2018, the day Renee Clark was murdered.

She referenced a phone call following a fight between Philip Clark and a priest, Reverend Anthony Cipolle, who she said was a friend of Renee's.

The fight broke out, police said, after Philip Clark called Renee a derogatory name.

Philip Clark called Hampden Police at around 7:30 that night to report that Cipolle had beaten him up.

McCay testified that Renee told her on their last phone call together that "Anthony won the fight."

Philip Clark is accused of shooting Renee ten times about an hour later.

Her body was found two days later in her Kennebec Road home.

A Hampden Police Sergeant at the time of the murder in 2018 also testified.

On the night they discovered Renee Clark's body, the Sergeant testified Philip Clark said to him, "You know I killed her."

Current Deputy Chief of Police, Scott Webber was a Sergeant at the time of the murder in 2018.

He says that when Philip Clark finally answered his door that evening, he confessed to killing Renee.

Webber says he asked Philip Clark how he killed her and he replied, "I shot her."

The prosecution is expected to play a recording of the confession in court Wednesday.

The defense argued on Friday that several events leading up to the murder pushed Philip Clark over the edge.

They are expected to argue at the end of the trial that Clark is guilty of manslaughter, not murder.

If Philip Clark is convicted of murder, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

The prosecution tells us there's a chance they could rest their case Wednesday.

The trial is expected to last late into the week possibly early next week.