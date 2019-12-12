Mother of murdered girl: “I should have listened to her when she said she felt like she was dying”

The state has rested its case against Sharon Carrillo, who's accused of murdering her 10-year-old daughter Marissa Kennedy in their Stockton Springs home.

In court Thursday, jurors saw a video that shows Carrillo saying she should have listened to Marissa when the girl said she felt like she was dying.

Carrillo said Marissa could barely talk or walk at that time.

That interview with State Police took place the day after Marissa was found dead.

Carrillo said she hit Marissa with a belt, hitting her face, and karate chopping her side.

Carrillo also blamed her husband, Julio, who is serving 55 years for Marissa's murder.

She says he didn't want to take Marissa to a hospital in fear of getting in trouble.

Lead investigator, Detective Jason Andrews agreed that none of the physical evidence directly links Sharon Carrillo to the death of Marissa Kennedy - but the recorded confessions do.

Also on the stand Thursday, an ex-neighbor of the Carrillos who said she heard both Julio and Sharon saying they wanted to kill each other.

We're told Julio Carrillo might testify Friday.