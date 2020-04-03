Mother of Bangor boy in need of kidney transplant urges people to stay home

In February, we introduced you to a six-year-old Bangor boy in desperate need of a kidney.

After we shared Bentley Newell's story, his mom says they had more than 100 people apply to be a donor.

Heather Kinsella says his medical team was working through the list to find a match for her son.

But a few weeks ago, transplants were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She says if Bentley gets worse, he may have to go on dialysis.

She's urging people to follow the CDC guidelines and stay home for the sake of her son and others like him.

"I'm petrified of this. Anybody with a child or an elderly person living at home or even a family. This six-year-old little boy is the exact reason why people need to stay home," Heather Kinsella, Bentley's mom.

Heather says they thank everyone for the continued support, and they ask all potential donors to please be patient.

The medical team is evaluating the possibility for a transplant every several weeks.