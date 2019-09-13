Mother honors her son's memory by giving to those in need

Kevin Trudeau spent six years battling lymphoma.

When the Pittsfield man passed away 2016, his mother looked for a way to honor her son.

Right before his 25th birthday, Kevin starting feeling pain in his back and legs. Doctors tried different treatments but nothing worked. Then, they sent Kevin for an MRI.

"They noticed the build up of bone marrow," says Cullity. "And that's how we knew we had cancer."

Kevin was diagnose with lymphoma.

"We fought and fought, they sent us to Boston," says Cullity. "I can't tell you how many trips we made to Boston. We became best friends, we always found something to laugh about."

Kevin eventually found a bone marrow match, all the way from Germany.

