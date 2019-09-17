Mother charged after police investigate death of baby

A Bangor woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her child, who died in October of last year.

33 year old Kimberly Nelligan has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child

She's being held without bail.

Police say they went to her home in Holiday Trailer Park last October and found an unresponsive 1-year old.

That child later died at the hospital

The Medical Examiner's Office determined that the baby's death was caused by probable toxic effects of fentanyl.

Police say when they arrested Nelligan today she had drugs on her and will be charged for that too.

