Good Samaritan helps mother and two children injured in crash

Kindness kicked in following a scary incident on the Airline Road in Day Block Township Friday.

Two cars were involved in a crash that sent a mother and two young children to a hospital.

State police say the woman driving the car with the children was heading towards Calais when she went off the road and into the snow.

They believe that's when she over-corrected and went into the other lane.

She hit a van with two passengers.

They were okay and tell us they helped get her and the two children out of the car.

A CNA driving by also stopped and helped the family.

“I'm like, oh my God, I see a woman with a baby and I pulled over and I ran and I called 911 as I ran and I took one of the babies and I told her to come with me and sit in my car where it was warm and I prayed. I took the glass out of the baby's nose and I told her to please make sure they don't go to sleep. She has twins," said Michelle Paul.

The woman and two children were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Their condition is unknown.