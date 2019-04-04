Mother and stepfather accused of killing 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in Belfast court Thursday

Sharon Carrillo and her husband, Julio, are charged with murder following the death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in February 2018.

Police said Marissa died in the couple's Stockton Springs home from battered child syndrome after enduring months of abuse. The question a judge has to answer now is -- should the two be tried together?

Lawyers for Sharon Carrillo said Thursday, they should be tried separately.

Laura Shaw, Sharon Carrillo's Attorney, said, "Sharon Carrillo intends to present to the defense demonstrating that Julio Carrillo caused the death of Marissa Kennedy and that Julio Carrillo was abusing Sharon herself."

The state argues there are no details to support that Julio abused his wife.

Leane Zainea, Assistant Attorney General said, "Clearly through the investigation, no such information was generated even from the defendant herself when she specifically was asked by law enforcement officers."

The two sides continued to make their cases to the judge Thursday.

"If this defendant is going to present witnesses to suggest that she was a victim of domestic violence unless they have statements directly attributable to Julio Carrillo....it's not going to cause a delay the presentation of evidence," Zainea said.

Shaw said, "One jury would have to be getting up and leaving the courtroom and coming back in every time that that evidence was presented."

The State stated separating the trials would be difficult when it comes to selecting a jury.

Zainea said, "Whoever goes second in time is going to be significantly prejudiced in being able to have a fair and impartial and unbiased trial."

"She has a right to participate in every stage of her trial, and forcing her to participate in her trial standing next to the man that abused her is a violation of her rights," said Shaw.

Julio Carrillo's lawyer is not taking a stance. "This wasn't my show today. This was Sharon Carrillo's show, and you guys will have to wait and see what we have coming," Darrick Banda, Julio Carrillo's attorney said.

No word when the judge will make a decision.