A mother and her 17-month-old son were taken to the hospital after a crash in Mars Hill today.

Police say 27-year-old Ashley Burch of Perham was driving south on US Highway 1 in Mars Hill when her car went off the road and hit a utility pole.

Officials say the pole broke in half and fell on top of her car.

We're told Burch and her young son were taken to a Presque Isle hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.