Mother accused of exposing baby to meth through breast milk back in court

Court documents reveal new information about a Bangor mother accused of exposing her baby to methamphetamine through her breast milk.

Alyssa Murch was back in court Friday afternoon.

Charges against her include endangering the welfare of a child.

Court papers say she was running a meth lab in a Bangor Housing home on Davis Road and that she admitted to using meth while breastfeeding.

She was arrested earlier this week and told police she'd recently discovered she was pregnant again.

The documents say Murch failed a drug test while in custody.

Murch was in court because a plea agreement had been reached that would have had her serve 5 days on the failed drug test charge.

"How do you wish to pleaded to discharge, guilty or not guilty?" asked Judge Gregory Campbell. "Guilty," she respnded.

"I appreciate the fact that this incident involves the defendant testing positive for drugs," said the judge. "Methamphetamine and Buprenorphine, but given the seriousness of the underlying charges the court is not going to accept this agreement, it is insufficient."

Murch will be back in court next month to face all of the charges against her.