Most students in the UMaine System are staying the course despite pandemic

Data from the University of Maine System show most students are staying the course despite the pandemic.

Figures vary slightly from campus to campus but the retention rate for the overall spring semester was 98.4%, the same as last spring. All told, 350 students out of 21,100 undergraduates dropped out in the spring.

Students were taking advantage of the pass/fail grading option.

At the University of Maine, the number of students taking at least one class with pass/fail grading grew to 2,817 out of 8,508 undergraduates.

A year ago, only two students took the pass-fail option.