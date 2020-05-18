Most restaurants now permitted to admit dine-in customers

Restaurants in 12 of Maine's 16 counties can begin serving dine-in customers on Monday.

Reopening dates were moved up from June 1st in counties where community transmission of the coronavirus has not been reported.

This does not include restaurants in the counties where community transmission of coronavirus has been detected: York, Cumberland, Androscoggin and Penobscot.

Retail stores in the same 12 counties were allowed to reopen last Monday.

Restaurants are limited to a fraction of their normal inside capacity and must take extra steps to sanitize and keep customers distanced. Customers are required to wear masks until they are seated at their table. Restaurants are also encouraged to use reservation systems to help control the flow of customers.

Some restaurants said they would give customers the option of using plastic utensils and plastic or paper drinking cups. Many restaurants also planned to continue offering takeout or curbside service, even if they did not offer that service before the coronavirus outbreak.

As they reopened, many restaurants were looking to hire cooks and servers.

Remote campsites as well as sporting camps, which provide access to wilderness activities such as canoeing, hiking, hunting or fishing, are also allowed to open Monday to Maine residents or those from other states who have completed the 14-day quarantine.

Gov. Janet Mills has said she is considering changing the two-week quarantine guideline.

*WMTW contributed to this report

