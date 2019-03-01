Morton's Moo in Ellsworth opens its doors for 2019 season

Snow may be in the weekend forecast, but a few ice cream shops in the area are thinking Spring, including Morton's Moo in Ellsworth.

We were there as they opened their doors for the season.

"People love coming in here. It always smells good with the waffle cones. We always have fun music playing. In the summer, it is pretty packed," said owner, Molly Harding.

Summer may be a few months away, but that didn't stop the owners of Morton's Moo in Ellsworth from opening their doors in March.

Owner Molly Harding bought the business in 2017 from its original owners. Morton's Moo began in 2003 when founder Sarah Morton began making their famous homemade ice cream.

Even after years of success, Harding says it's Ellsworth's hidden gem.

"I like to call it the best kept secret in Ellsworth because we have so many people come in and say we live in Ellsworth and we've never been here before, and I'm like, well we're just off Main Street," said Harding.

Morton's Moo offers many homemade products with the best local ingredients, but the ice cream is really what keeps people coming through the door.

"It's really dense and flavorful and delicious, and people really love it," said Harding.

Even though Spring hasn't even arrived yet, Harding says it's never too early for them. They've been waiting for this day since Christmas.

"Once we open the doors, it feels like March," explained Harding. "Oh, it's a long ways from summer, but I know from experience that in a blink of an eye, we'll be looking at Labor Day and September, so it goes fast, but it's a fun ride."

Morton's Moo is located at 9 School Street in Ellsworth.

For more information visit: http://www.mortonsmoo.com/index.html.