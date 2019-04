A man from Morrill has been sentenced to 9 months in prison for unlawful sexual contact with a teenage girl.

31-year-old Christopher Beeton pleaded guilty last week.

In exchange, charges of gross sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor were dropped.

Beeton was arrested in July after police say he admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old girl in the summer of 2016.

As part of his sentence, Beeton will also have to register as a sex offender.