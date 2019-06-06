Morrill man accused of murder pleads not guilty

A Morrill man accused of fatally shooting a man in Swanville pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder.

22-year-old Austin McDevitt was arraigned in Belfast.

He's accused of shooting 26-year-old Shane Sauer of Belfast at an Oak Hill Road residence in March.

Court documents say both men were involved with the same woman.

After the shooting, McDevitt called police from the lobby of the Belfast Police Department.

Police say he told them he'd been sleeping at his girlfriend's house and woke up while being assaulted by Sauer, the woman's ex-boyfriend.

Police say McDevitt told them he went outside, and when Sauer came out, McDevitt shot him.

McDevitt is being held without bail.