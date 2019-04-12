Morrill man accused of killing man in Swanville to remain in prison until trial

The man accused of killing a man in Swanville over a love dispute will stay in jail until his trial.

A judge denied bail Friday for 22-year-old Austin McDevitt of Morrill.

McDevitt is charged with murder for the shooting death last month of 26-year-old Shane Sauer of Belfast.

Court documents say both men were involved with the same woman, which sparked the violence.

Police responded to a home on Oak Hill after the woman called 911.

Court documents say moments later, McDevitt called police from the lobby of the Belfast Police Department, told them he'd been sleeping at his girlfriend's house and woke up while being punched by Sauer, the woman's ex-boyfriend.

The documents go on to say McDevitt told police he went outside and when Sauer came outside, too, McDevitt shot him.

The documents say the woman told police she was holding Sauer's hand when she heard several gunshots and saw him get shot in the head.

