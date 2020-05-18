Morgan Hill Event Center holding contest for high school seniors

High school graduation looks a lot different this year.

So, the owners of a Hermon event center want to help.

They're giving two high school seniors the use of the Morgan Hill Event Center for their graduation parties for free.

If you know a high school senior who deserves this you can nominate them.

Just send a private message with their name, school, and one accomplishment they have done throughout their high school career.

Owners Jill and Ryan Conley say they wanted to be able to give back to the community and open their space for graduates during this difficult time.

"By having a venue that can hold that size, we're able to have up to 50 people, we thought it might be a cool thing to give away to a couple of people just to be able to come in whether it's to have a party with friends and family or to share it with another graduate and have a couple of groups together we thought it might be a fun way to celebrate the year," said Ryan Conley.

Again, based on the governor's mandates, up to 50 people can attend the party.

They'll be doing a random drawing on June 1st to announce the winners.

