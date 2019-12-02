More trouble for sailboat that launched massive search off Maine coast

The sailboat that launched a U.S. Coast Guard search off Mount Desert Island in mid-November ran into trouble again just days later off the coast of Virginia, according to the agency.

Coast Guard's Mid-Atlantic division confirmed that the sailboat, Dove, sustained a broken mast, leaving it unable to sail under its own power. The Coast Guard then reached out to a cargo ship in the area, called the Jaguar Max to see if it could assist.

The ship was able to get the crew on board and to port.

The search in mid-November was launched after a distress call came from the boat about 20 miles south of Mount Desert Island.

The Coast Guard was eventually able to make contact with the sailboat, reporting no problems, near New York.