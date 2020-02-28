More than two dozen displaced by apartment fire

The American Red Cross said Thursday that emergency responders were at the scene of the Sanford fire. The organization was assisting at least 26 people. The Red Cross said that number could increase. The Portland Press Herald reported two residents were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure. The cause of the fire was still under investigation on Thursday evening. The fire broke out at about 8:30 a.m., and firefighters had it under control in about a half-hour.