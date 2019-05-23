More than one thousand students attend technology based conference at UMaine

More than one thousand grades school students were on campus at the University of Maine on Thursday for an annual technology based conference.

"1200 kids have joined us today to be learning and creating with technology," said Amanda Nguyen of the Maine Department of Education.

It's the Maine Learning Through Technology Initiative Student Conference. Students from across the state that have shown an interest in these subject matters are invited to attend in hopes they can spread the word.

"They are the kids who have potential to be leaders in their schools with technology," added Nguyen.

It's a day that features kids learning from other kids..

Like exploring a virtual world.

"It shows the kids that they can do it," said Nokomis Sophomore and presenter Rachel Wilcox. "I remember I went to Canada last year and presented it to them and it showed them that someone my age or close to my age is doing it and it got them a lot more into it than just teachers teaching them. It's more relatable."

"It's really important for these kids to get together and learn from each other," said RSU 19 Technology Integrator Kern Kelley. "It's one thing for them to see other kids doing what they want to do and that's where we start... And it's also exposing them to technology they may not be familiar with."

And the high flying world of stomp rockets.

"This is a whole day devoted to technology and this is about as low tech as we get," said the Maine DOE's Shari Templeton.

"Trigonometry, you got to see what angle you should launch the rocket at sea can see how high it will go," said Sedomocha student Aaron.

"I hope they get an appreciation for the way the aerodynamics as well as the math work together to have a blast," said Templeton. "Literally."