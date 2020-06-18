Maine DOL cancels more than half of last week's initial unemployment claims due to suspected fraud

The Maine Department of Labor recorded nearly 3,000 initial claims for state unemployment insurance, and an additional 2,900 initial claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for the week ending June 13.

Roughly 66,700 weekly certifications were filed for state unemployment last week, and about 23,800 continued claims were filed for PUA.

During the same week, about 3,500 initial claims for state unemployment were canceled due to suspected fraud. An additional 8,400 weekly certifications were canceled for the same reason.

The DOL says it has received over 21,400 reports of unemployment imposter fraud to date. The Department says it is working with state and federal law enforcement to investigate fraud.

Since March 15, there have been about 1.3 million weekly certifications filed, and the Department has paid out more than $807 million in federal and state unemployment benefits.