More than 80 animals seized from property in Solon

SOLON, Maine (WABI) - More than 80 animals were taken to various shelters across the state after they were seized from a property in Solon.
The animals included dogs, cats, chickens and horses, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.
Police seized the animals after determining they needed urgent care.
Charges against the property owner are possible, officials said.
The animals could eventually be put up for adoption after shelter staff give them the necessary care.