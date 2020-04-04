10 coronavirus-related deaths, 456 cases now reported in Maine, CDC says

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday that a total of ten people have died of coronavirus in Maine and 456 cases have been reported.

That's an increase of 24 cases since Friday, although it is likely an under-representation of the actual amount of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.

The new reported death was a person from York County, bringing the total in Maine to 10.

A total of 140 people have recovered from the virus.

Most coronavirus cases remain in Cumberland and York counties.

On Friday, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said a team of Maine CDC workers delivered more than 109,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to health care workers statewide.

He said the equipment was enough to full 7 vans. The PPE included 8,400 N95 masks, 40,000 surgical masks, 2,000 disposable suits, 33,000 gloves, 16,000 face shields and 10,000 surgical gowns.

Shah said an increase in cases is expected.

The first cases have been reported in Aroostook and Washington Counties.

Here is the county by county breakdown:

Androscoggin: 20

Aroostook: 1

Cumberland: 231

Franklin: 4

Hancock: 2

Kennebec: 21

Knox: 9

Lincoln: 8

Oxford: 11

Penobscot: 22

Sagadahoc: 13

Somerset: 3

Waldo: 3

Washington: 1

York: 95