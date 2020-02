Thousands of people are without power in Hancock County at this hour due to a car crash.

No word on where the crash took place.

Emera Maine says more than 4,000 people are the dark in the Bass Harbor area.

We're told a car hit a pole.

Emera Maine says service should be restored by 12:00 p.m.

Hancock County dispatch says there have been at least a dozen crashes in the area Thursday morning.

There have been no major injuries reported.